NATIONAL Hunt racing is all about highs and lows and you couldn’t have got much higher or lower in the space of a few minutes 12 months ago.

The joy of the enthralling Cotswold Chase battle between Many Clouds and Thistlecrack was immediately replaced by utter dejection after the former collapsed and died just a few yards from the line having caused a massive upset.

Many Clouds epitomised everything that is good about jump racing.

He was an old school chaser, a real warrior, who lugged 11st 9lbs successfully around Aintree in 2015 in what was undoubtedly one of the finest weight-carrying Grand National performances of all time.

Cheltenham will screen the award winning film Many Clouds – The People’s Horse after racing and if you’re going to Prestbury Park tomorrow, I’d advise that you stay to watch it because it really is a fantastic piece of cinema.

On to this year’s renewal of the Betbright Trial Cotswold Chase (2.25pm), where Bristol De Mai is certain to start favourite.

Nigel Twiston-Davies’ seven-year-old couldn’t have been more impressive when winning the Betfair Chase at Haydock by almost 60 lengths in December.

He then went into the King George at Kempton as the 3/1 second favourite, but he was never at the races and dropped out quickly.

Connections put that down to him suffering ulcers, which may well have been the reason, although he has disappointed a few times during his career and Cheltenham may not be his ideal track. At 11/10 with Coral, I’m happy to leave him alone and instead will be backing THE LAST SAMURI for the inform Kim Bailey team.

The 2016 Grand National runner-up hasn’t actually won a race since March of that year, but he’s put in some fine efforts in defeat, not least last time out in the Becher Chase when he tried to concede 6lbs to the very well-handicapped Blaklion.

You’d have to think that the 10- year-old’s chances of winning the National are now gone with him rated so highly, but a race like this on soft ground could be the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Although he doesn’t have any experience of Cheltenham, he’s a very good jumper and he will be getting weight from almost all of his rivals. Bailey has had a good season and landed a double last Saturday with two progressive novice hurdlers, so he’ll be hoping that one of his old boys can now get on the scoresheet.

He is worth supporting each-way at around the 13/2 mark.

This does look a decent renewal, though, with plenty having claims albeit with a number of questions to answer.

Definitly Red has been a little up and down throughout his career, but he was back to his best in the 188bet.co.uk Many Clouds Chase at Aintree last month.

The worry with him is that he hasn’t performed the two times he’s been to Cheltenham with all of his best runs coming on a flat track.

Harry Fry’s American will love the ground, but he has plenty of questions to answer after his disappointing show in the Ladbrokes Trophy last time.

