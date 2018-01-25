Oliver Gill

Regulatory uncertainty today took the gloss off record third-quarter trading at spreadbetting firm CMC Markets.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm rose by over two per cent after it announced revenue per client had swelled by a third over the three months to December.

Revenue rose by 26 per cent in the year-to-date.

The number of CMC's active clients fell by six per cent over the three month period, though the spreadbetting firm insisted its share of high-value clients had grown.

Last Thursday European regulators published a 20-day call for evidence to crack down on the spreadbetting sector. Plans included a cap on leverage limits to between 30x and 5x and restrictions on the “incentivisation of trading”.

CMC said it was "confident" a focus on high-value customers would pay dividends beyond the medium to long-term.

"However, the regulatory uncertainty continues and the group remains cautious around the impact any potential changes could have on group performance in the short-term," it said.

Peel Hunt analyst Anthony Da Costa said: "[The] net operating income is currently at a record level. CMC’s continued focus on targeting high-value and experienced clients underpins the momentum and positions it well when potential regulation comes into effect."

Regulatory crackdown

Earlier this week the boss of larger rival IG Group hit out at the regulatory crackdown, saying the call for evidence by the European Securities and Markets Authority was "staggeringly short".

"I’ve worked here 24 years. In that whole time, I have never seen our clients so peeved," said IG chief executive Peter Hetherington.

Meanwhile, IG's rival added: "CMC’s longer-term outlook remains positive and the group believes that its strategy of targeting high value, experienced clients, many of whom could be ‘elected professional’, together with its proprietary technology puts the group in a strong position to manage regulatory change."

