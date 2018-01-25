Bill Esdaile

ALTHOUGH most eyes will be on Cheltenham for their excellent Trials Day meeting, the biggest betting race of the weekend is the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster (3.15pm).

Tenor Nivernais looks set to make his reappearance off top weight after being pulled out of a handicap at Ascot last Saturday.

He certainly doesn’t hold any secrets from the handicapper, but he has a fine record fresh so should still run well and I could easily see him running into a place.

But if there is one horse who could be very well-handicapped it surely has to be Nicky Henderson’s L’AMI SERGE.

This will be only his seventh chase start, and his first in over a year, but he has some top quality form over hurdles.

Last time out he was a good second to Sam Spinner in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot, while he won the Grade One French Champion Hurdle at Auteuil last summer.

He’s undeniably quirky, and sometimes doesn’t seem to want to go through with it, but is still hugely talented.

Reports from Seven Barrows suggest that he’s been schooling very well and his 7lb lower mark over fences could be a massive advantage in this field.

Essentially he is better than a handicapper and this race is full of handicappers.

He isn’t an easy ride, and will need to be nursed into it, so the booking of Davy Russell is absolutely perfect.

There isn’t a better jockey out there with this type of horse, as he has shown with Whisper.

L’Ami Serge is likely to go back for the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham next, but he’s my bet of the weekend at 3/1 with Ladbrokes.

Henderson could be set for a good day on Town Moor, as I also like the look of his VERDANA BLUE in the mares’ hurdle (2.40pm).

She won well at Ascot two starts back, especially as she suffered some serious interference in the early stages.

Following that she was backed into favouritism for the Racing Welfare Handicap Hurdle over the same course and distance where she put in another excellent performance to finish third behind Hunters Call.

That was one of the hottest handicaps of the season and she should have a really strong chance back against her own sex in this Grade Two prize.

The one to beat is undoubtedly Stuart Edmunds’ Maria’s Benefit who is chasing a five-timer.

She destroyed her rivals at Taunton over Christmas, winning by an astonishing 30 lengths, a performance which saw her rating rise from 136 to 152.

It was a brilliant display, but this is a better race and I’m always a little wary of the form when a horse wins by such a big margin.

Edmunds is a trainer going places and it won’t be long before he has a

winner at one of the big festivals.

That said, Verdana Blue has been running in some top handicaps, experience which may prove valuable back in a mares’ only race.

Henderson continues to fire in the winners week in, week out and this one is worth backing at around the 5/2 mark.

The two-mile handicap chase (3.50pm) looks like it could be a very open race with the likes of Forest Bihan, Double W’s and Duke Of Navan entered.

However, I’m not going to desert BIGMARTRE who did this column a big over Christmas, when winning well at Newbury in December.

Harry Whittington’s inmate put his rivals to the sword with a faultless display of jumping that day, following on from an impeccable chasing debut at Ludlow in October.

Some might have expected his trainer to target a Graded race after that, but Whittington clearly believes he’s well-handicapped off a mark of 145.

I can see him landing this before potentially trying to win the same Grade One novice chase at Aintree that stablemate Arzal took a couple of years ago, ironically with L’Ami Serge behind in second.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Verdana Blue 2.40pm Doncaster

L’Ami Serge 3.15pm Doncaster

Bigmartre 3.50pm Doncaster