Betting: Yeovil to make it tricky for Man United in FA Cup clash

Ben Cleminson

While the annual debate of whether the ‘FA Cup is losing its magic’ is fast becoming one of the cup’s firm traditions, there isn’t much more magical than when a small club get to host a genuinely huge one.

Friday night sees Yeovil Town, 20th in League Two, and with only one season of second tier football in their history, welcome Manchester United, second in the Premier League and three time European champions.

While it is the second time in four seasons that United have made the trip to Huish Park, the excitement of seeing the Red Devils in Somerset certainly won’t be diminished for Glovers fans.

Fiercely loyal (the song “Yeovil True”, recorded when they faced Liverpool in the 2004 third round and sold only in the town itself reached number 36 in the charts), there’s sure to be a sell-out at the 9,500 capacity ground, on what could be a tricky evening for the Red Devils.

It certainly was in that 2015 meeting, where Yeovil held out until deep into the second half, before goals from Ander Herrera and Angel Di Maria saw Louis van Gaal’s United to a scrappy 2-0 win.

As is often the case in these sort of ties, the result is far more important than the performance, and current United boss Jose Mourinho would surely be delighted with a similar outcome here.

Aesthetics are rarely key for Mourinho, as seen in United’s pragmatic 1-0 victory over Burnley last time out – their fourth win on the spin without conceding.

However, the signing of Alexis Sanchez (a little known Chilean signed from Arsenal, if anyone had missed that one) could signal a greater attacking intent, and how Mourinho utilises Sanchez will be fascinating to watch.

Sanchez could make his debut on Friday, and does love this trophy – he has eight goals in 14 FA Cup matches, including strikes in the 2015 and 2017 finals.

He’ll certainly fancy his chances of adding to that against the team sat just two points above the League Two relegation zone.

Darren Way’s men have struggled near the foot of the fourth tier this term, though have saved their best form for cup competitions – making it into the quarter-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy, and getting past League One Bradford in the last round of this one.

They have had Harry Redknapp involved in an advisory role at times this season, but the former Tottenham boss hasn’t had much of an impact, with the Glovers winning just seven of their 28 league matches so far.

Still, they currently sit outside of the drop zone – a position Way and Redknapp would surely take at the end of the season for a team that only reached the football league for the first time in 2003.

Interestingly for a side that doesn’t win many matches, Yeovil don’t let in many first half goals, conceding just once before the break in their last 13 games.

While a United victory may appear a foregone conclusion (as short as 1/9 with some bookmakers), there could be a lot more value in backing Way’s men to frustrate the Red Devils as they did three years ago.

Draw HT/Man United FT is 7/2 with 188BET – a bet I suggest taking if you’d like a little FA Cup magic of your own.

