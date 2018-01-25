Wally Pyrah

TRAINER John Moore, by his own high standards has underperformed so far this season. With a rich array of horses in his yard, the four-time champion trainer would have expected a better return than just 14 winners since the turn of the New Year.

One thing you can guarantee, when the major race-meetings are on show in Hong Kong, Moore will be at the forefront.

Despite his lowly total of winners, the Australian maestro is still third in the trainers’ prize-money table accumulating £4m so far.

Moore was particularly bullish this week when talking about his chances for the weekend, insisting all his contenders were now in peak condition after some niggling setbacks.

On Sunday, he is represented by nine horses – four in the Group One Stewards’ Cup – and it will be disappointing if he leaves the Sha Tin empty-handed.

His best chance of success may come in the 9.15am when he saddles the to-date disappointing ROCKETEER, who lines-up in a competitive handicap over 1m1f.

This four-year-old was rated as one of Moore’s leading HK Derby hopes, but nothing has gone right this season. It was only in his latest run when seventh to leading HK Derby contender, Exultant, that there was a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

On that occasion, after travelling sweetly in the middle part of the contest, his jockey fell asleep when the pace quickened, and he never saw daylight down the home stretch until too late.

A highly-encouraging recent trial against the likes of top sprinter Lucky Bubbles, suggests he is now ready to perform to his best, and he could prove a value wager.

POINTERS SUNDAY

Rocketeer e/w 9.15am Sha Tin