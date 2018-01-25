Betting: Pardew’s West Brom a handsome price at Anfield

Ben Cleminson

While some clubs have a certain bogey team, in Alan Pardew, Liverpool have a bogey manager.

Pardew is unbeaten in his last three visits to Anfield, winning two as Crystal Palace boss, and getting a 0-0 draw last month in his new role at West Brom.

He leads the Baggies to Merseyside again on Saturday for the fourth round of the FA Cup, hoping to cause another stir amongst Reds fans.

After a club record 21 games without a win in all competitions from August to January, the cup has proved the catalyst for a mini-revival for West Brom, with a 2-0 victory at Exeter followed by a win and a draw against Brighton and Everton.

It may not be much, but with the freedom of a ‘free hit’ against Liverpool in the cup, Pardew will hope to keep the momentum going.

Liverpool’s 18 match unbeaten streak came crashing down at Swansea on Monday night, with a frustrating performance that has been seen far too often over recent seasons.

Read more: Carvalhal: Liverpool resembled an F1 car in London traffic

While Jurgen Klopp’s men were excellent in beating Manchester City 4-3 the previous weekend, they failed to raise their game for a supposed smaller club, and couldn’t find a way past a stoic Swans defence.

Their ability to try and unpick the lock will be tested again tomorrow night, with Pardew certain to set up with the same defensive block that picked up a point six weeks ago.

That might prove tricky for a Liverpool side who could rest some key attacking talent ahead of Tuesday’s league meeting with Huddersfield – and Klopp could be in for yet another exasperating evening.

Pardew knows how to stop the Reds – plus he always relishes the glint of the floodlights and the sparkle of the TV cameras.

I’m backing him to do another number on Liverpool, and will be snapping up the 5/1 for a draw with 188BET.

Pointers

Draw - 5/1 (188BET)