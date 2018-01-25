Wally Pyrah

RACING enthusiasts are in for a treat at Sha Tin on Sunday morning, with the premier Hong Kong race-track hosting two Group One races, and a competitive eight-race undercard.

Make sure you set your alarm calls early with the action taking place live on both RACING UK and ATR.

The highlight of the morning must be the Group One Stewards’ Cup (8.40am) run over a mile. With prize money totalling around £550,000 for the winner, this promises to be a race to set the pulse racing.

If you don’t believe me, imagine putting the ingredients of two former Stewards’ Cup winners, Beauty Only (2017) and Giant Treasure (2016), and a couple of LONGINES HK Mile winners, Beauty Generation (2017) and Beauty Only again (2016) into the melting-pot.

Add to that the reigning LONGINES HK Cup victor Time Warp, the former HK Horse of the Year Werther, and a potential superstar who has risen 37lbs in the ratings in Fifty Fifty and what do you come up with? A race to savour.

Beauty Generation had half a dozen of Sunday’s rivals behind him, when winning last month’s HK Mile on International Race Day.

All credit for that success went to young local jockey Derek Leung, who after dictating the pace from the off, quickened clear in the straight, before his rivals were aware he had gone beyond recall.

He will be lucky to get away with those tactics again. A similar scenario happened in the HK Cup over 10f the same day, when jockey Zac Purton judged the pace to perfection on Time Warp and left his rivals with too much to do.

This former Sir Mark Prescott gelding has won over a mile but has shown his best form over further.

Trainer John Moore saddles four in the contest including former HK Derby and QE11 Cup winner Werther, who chased home Time Warp last time out.

The six-year-old seems to have lost some of his tactical speed, and a better option may prove to be stable companion Helene Paragon who has suffered some niggling health problems all season but is expected to be in peak condition now.

It all went wrong for SEASONS BLOOM in last month’s HK Mile. Following a slow start, he could never get into contention in a slowly-run race, eventually finishing fourth.

He did however, produce the fastest closing sectional times over the last 800m, despite having a health issue

during the race.

This time he lines-up after a six-week break – has won all five races after at least a month’s rest – and has the inside draw setting him up for a dream journey.

With Joao Moreira aboard, he can prove he is the best miler in the

country.

Half an hour earlier at 8.05am, the first four home in last month’s LONGINES HK Sprint renew rivalry

again in the Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup over 6f.

Mr Stunning will be all the rage with punters having proved himself the best sprinter in HK and joint 29th in the official World’s Best Racehorse Rankings.

On this occasion, it may be worth taking a chance with his stable companion D B PIN who travelled further – was caught three-wide for most of the trip – than the official neck verdict by which Mr Stunning beat him in the HK Sprint, and could gain his revenge.

POINTERS SUNDAY

D B Pin 8.05am Sha Tin

Seasons Bloom 8.40am Sha Tin