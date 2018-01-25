Catherine Neilan

The President of the United States and Prime Minister Theresa May have held their first joint press conference since their relationship publicly soured last autumn.

And while it was awkward, both sides talked up the much-vaunted "special relationship", with Donald Trump telling May: "There’s nothing that would happen to you… that we won’t be there to fight for you."

The two countries are “joined at the hip” and have “the same ideas, the same ideals", he added.

Characteristically dominating the limelight, the businessman-turned-politician also used the opportunity to talk up the future trade deal that it is hoped will be sign as the UK leaves the EU.

"One thing that will be taking place over a number of years will be trade. The trade is going to increase many times and we look forward to that," Trump said.

"But the trade concepts and discussions, the discussions really I think I can say most importantly that will be taking place are going to lead to tremendous increases in trade between our two countries, which is great for both in terms of jobs.

"And we look forward to that and we’re beginning that process pretty much as we speak."

Although, of course, it can't begin until after the point of Brexit.

This is the first time the two have given a joint press conference since falling out over a number of policy points, such as Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The pair also butted heads over Trump's decision to retweet a video posted by far right group Britain First, which resulted in the President blasting the Prime Minister on the platform.

He also snubbed South Londoners by refusing to mark the opening of the US' new embassy, blaming its "off location" in Nine Elms.

But today, Trump indicated he was still minded to make the journey, telling reporters "will talk about" a state visit. He dismissed the "rumour" that the two did not get on as "false".

"I have tremendous respect for the Prime Minister and the job she's doing. And I think the feeling is mutual from the standpoint of liking each other a lot," he said.