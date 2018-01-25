Alys Key

Frankie & Benny's owner The Restaurant Group (TRG) said it was making progress with its turnaround strategy today, despite a dip in sales.

The company operates several leisure brands including Chiquito and Garfunkel's, as well as concessions in airports and train stations.

The figures

Like-for-like sales dropped three per cent in 2017, and total sales were down 1.8 per cent.

This was in line with the group's expectations, and pre-tax profits are still expected to be in line with market estimates.

The update was received positively by investors, and shares were up over two per cent in early afternoon trading.

Why it's interesting

TRG has suffered from the same headwinds affecting other casual dining operators. According to recent industry statistics, even Christmas did not help to boost consumer spending at chain restaurants.

But chief executive Andy McCue told City A.M. today that in spite of "structural challenges", the group was on track to deliver on a strategy which includes making brands more competitve and building a leaner, faster organisation.

"TRG was early in having some change in trajectory," he said, referring to the group's decision to close several restaurants 18 months ago. "It's pretty clear from others now that they are suffering as well."

Analysts at Liberum praised the "early and decisive action" of culling sites and cutting prices. "These are now bearing fruits with a volume led-recovery taking hold albeit in a difficult market," they said.

Chains including Byron Burger and Jamie's Italian have announced plans to close several stores in the UK this month due to tough conditions. But McCue said TRG does not plan to close any more sites except in keeping with normal practices.

He added that the group was also growing its concessions business, this week signing a new deal for a unit in Edinburgh Airport.

Read more: Burger chain Byron serves up make-or-break plan to creditors

What TRG said

Chief executive Andy McCue said: "In 2017 we made solid progress against our strategic initiatives, resulting in improved volume momentum in our Leisure business, a lower cost base and a more focused growth plan. While the market has softened, we continue to benefit from strong cash generation and a healthy balance sheet."

Read more: The UK's coffee market will hit £13bn by 2022