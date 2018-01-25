Lynsey Barber

An attempt to launch a court case involving thousands of people against Facebook over privacy has been rejected by Europe's top court.

A class action lawsuit - a case that represents multiple people led by one person - can't be brought by privacy campaigner Max Schrems the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) has ruled.

He can however launch an individual claim in his own country of Austria, the court said but can not do it on behalf of the 25,000 supporters he had amassed.

Schrems in 2015 won a landmark case which invalidated the long-standing agreement between the US and Europe over data sharing known as Safe Harbour.

He claims that Facebook broke the law by violating rights to privacy of users and had ben seeking damages of €500 for each signatory to the lawsuit. The tech company had argued he was not protected by consumer laws.

“Today’s decision by the ECJ supports the previous decisions of two courts that Mr Schrems’ claims cannot proceed in Austrian courts as class action on behalf of other consumers,” said a spokesperson for Facebook.

Schrems claimed the ruling as a victory however, giving him the go-ahead to launch a lawsuit in Austria.

"For three years Facebook has been fighting nail and toe against the courts jurisdiction in Austria and lost," said Schrems.

"Now, we can finally go ahead with the case. Facebook will now have to explain to a neutral court whether its business model is in line with stringent European privacy laws. This is a huge blow for them.

"Unfortunately the court of Justice has not taken up the golden opportunity to finally establish collective redress options in Europe, but kicked the ball back to the legislator,“ he added.