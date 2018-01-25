Courtney Goldsmith

Genel Energy expects oil and gas production to be lower in 2018 as the company bets on two new gas fields.

The Kurdistan-focused firm's production in the year ahead is expected to fall seven per cent to about 32,760 barrels of oil and gas equivalent per day (boepd).

In 2017, net production averaged 35,200 boepd, down by 34 per cent from the prior year.

Production at Genel's Taq Taq field, which has been on the decline since 2016, averaged 18,050 boepd in the year.

Now, Genel is turning its attention its Miran and Bina Bawe gas fields. Last week, the firm said a survey had found the fields held 40 per cent more gas than previously expected.

Analysts at RBC last week said the news could be the first stage of a "relaunch" for Genel, which is being led by a new team after a series of senior departures last year, including chair and co-founder Tony Hayward, who was previously the boss of BP.​

The company is in the process of looking for a partner to develop the field.

After struggling to extract payments from the Kurdistan Regional Government previously, Genel said it received regular payments throughout 2017. Free cash flow totalled $140m in the year, while net debt stood at $135m at the end of December, compared with $138m in September.

Shares in Genel were down just over two per cent at 132.2p in afternoon trading.​

