Alys Key

The publisher of the Daily Mail reported better underlying growth than the City expected today, but headline figures were impacted by the sale of its Euromoney stake.

Shares in Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) were up today following the update.

The figures

On a reported basis, revenue fell six per cent in the first three months of the financial year. But excluding Euromoney from the comparative figures, underlying growth was two per cent.

Underlying growth was driven by events and education technology. But underlying revenue for the consumer arm, which includes the Daily Mail and Metro newspapers and the Mail Online, fell one per cent.

Shares were up over six per cent at lunchtime.

Why it's interesting

Today's increase in the company's share price marked a modest recovery, reaching a high of 655p at one point. But this was below the 702p which preceded a sharp drop in value following gloomy 2018 guidance in November last year.

Analysts said the update was above market expectations. In the context of disappointments last year, this is an encouraging update," said analysts at Barclays.

Circulation revenue in the media arm declined four per cent, but a drop in volumes was partly offset by the cover price increase of The Mail on Sunday from £1.70 to £1.80 in October 2017.

Underlying advertising revenue growth was two per cent with analysts saying a three per cent print decline was "modest" and offset by 9 per cent growth from digital.

What DMGT said

Chief executive Paul Zwillenberg said: "The work we have done to reshape our portfolio over the past 18 months is starting to bear fruit, with our B2B businesses increasing their underlying revenues by four per cent."

