The European Central Bank (ECB) said today key interest rates will remain unchanged at record lows, and that it expects them to remain at those levels "well past" the end of its quantitative easing programme.

As expected, the governing council said asset purchases of €30bn a month will continue to run until the end of September, as previously announced, "or beyond, if necessary".

The council said this will continue at least until it sees a "sustained adjustment" in the path of inflation consistent with its aim, and it "stands ready" to bump up the asset purchase programme should the outlook turn less favourable.

Changes in policy had not been expected, though questions had been building over how the ECB would tackle the euro’s rise against the dollar – something threatening to impact inflation.

In the immediate aftermath of the news, the euro held steady at $1.2409.

David Cheetham, chief market analyst at XTB, said traders have been “on tenterhooks looking for any mention of a lack of pick-up in inflation or the latest euro strength”.

The wait continues for clues over the ECB’s bond-buying programme and when that will wind down, with all eyes on ECB president Mario Draghi's upcoming press conference this afternoon.

Hawks on the council have been eyeing a switch up in the central bank's message to bring on board the Eurozone's growth.

The bank decided in October to reduce its asset purchases to €30bn a month, down from €60bn, and extend them until at least September. The bond purchases are intended to stimulate the economy, and Draghi said at the time that the cut in quantitative easing reflected “growing confidence in the gradual convergence of inflation rates towards our inflation aim”.

The ECB had been committed to an ongoing accommodative monetary policy stance. But the December minutes hinted at an adjustment to their attitude, as the European economy has defied expectations over the past year.

The minutes of the December meeting showed a "very positive" growth outlook from the ECB's top economists, with a "prolonged period" of above-potential growth expected.

The growth "increased the level of confidence" of ECB policymakers that inflation, long below target, will return to near but below two per cent.

