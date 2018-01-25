Lords slam government over Brexit free movement policy failings

Catherine Neilan

A group of Lords has slammed the government for failing to engage with a major report looking into the impact Brexit will have on the movement of people between the UK and EU.

The EU Home Affairs Sub-Committee has written to recently-appointed immigration minister Caroline Nokes "expressing disappointment" that her department has not properly responded, despite the report being published in March last year. Departments are supposed to respond within two months of publication.

Nokes' predecessor Brandon Lewis had sent a written response shortly before Christmas, but the committee argues that he failed to address the vast majority of concerns raised in the report.

Lord Jay of Ewelme, chairman of the committee, has now asked Nokes for a direct response to the committee’s recommendations, an explanation as to why the response took so long, and a clarification of the government’s ‘red lines’ on future freedom of movement arrangements with the EU.

The committee would hold the government to account for "decisions that will profoundly affect the people of the UK", he added.

The report raised concerns that policy was being based on "incomplete" evidence, saying "the evidence base to support or refute the government's assumption that resident UK workers will fill the jobs vacated by EU migrant workers is simply not there".

It recommends that government improve its basis "before further entrenching the skills-based immigration policy that the UK operates in respect of non-EU nationals".