The most overused CV buzzwords according to LinkedIn

It's the busiest time of year for job hunting as everyone feels the urge to embark upon fresh projects at the start of a fresh year.

But there's one thing that might be holding you back from taking that next step up the career ladder - experience. Or, "experienced" to be exact.

The use of the word on your CV and job profile is not helping you stand out from the crowd: according to LinkedIn it's the most overused buzzword by the platform's millions of users in the UK.

"Experienced" claimed the top spot ahead of jargon "motivated" and "leadership" which has peppered people's profiles most in previous years. The former was found to be the third most overused and the latter the sixth in a fresh analysis.

Also in the top 10 are "specialise" and "passionate" as well as "creative and skilled".

Ranking UK Global 1 Experienced Specialise 2 Specialise Experienced 3 Motivated Skilled 4 Passionate Leadership 5 Skilled Passionate 6 Leadership Expert 7 Excellent Motivated 8 Creative Creative 9 Enthusiastic Strategic 10 Successful Focused

According to Rodney Jones, a professor of sociolinguistics at the University of Reading, there has been a gradual shift to more verifiable skills in the UK, while the rest of the world has made a more obvious move towards using words indicating abilities.

"We could assume from this that British employers still value personal attributes very highly," he said.

This shift to highlighting more "provable skills" could be down to the rise of freelance work, he noted.

"If a company is looking to hire someone for two weeks who will turn up on time and get the job done well, that could be increasingly more important than looking for a good personality fit who will stay on at the company for many years,” he said.