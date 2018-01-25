Courtney Goldsmith

Anglo American has revealed a five per cent rise in production over 2017 thanks to the ramp up of its new diamond mine.

The FTSE 100 miner said production at its diamond business De Beers rose 22 per cent compared with the previous year to 33.5m carats as its Gahcho Kue mine in Canada reached peak production.

Gahcho Kue is the world's largest new diamond mine in the last 13 years. The mine, a joint venture between De Beers and Mountain Province Diamonds, officially opened in Stptember 2016 and it reached commercial production in March.

Chief executive Mark Cutifani said: "The five per cent increase for the full year reflects our ongoing focus on productivity and was achieved despite the removal of unprofitable and higher cost platinum and metallurgical coal volumes."

Platinum and metallurgical coal production were each up just one per cent on 2016, while copper output was flat.

Kumbra iron ore production rose eight per cent to 45m tonnes in 2017 due to "strong performance" from the firm's Sishen mine, Cutifani said. The firm had increased its iron ore guidance twice over the course of the year.

Shares in Anglo American edged lower after initially increasing, but overall they have staged a steady rise since the start of the year.

Edward Sterck, analyst at BMO Capital Markets, said production was on average slightly better than expected.

He added: "One area of uncertainty for 2018 is the outstanding licences for Minas Rio, without receipt of which production could be severely curtailed." The Minas Rio iron ore mine is located in Brazil.

