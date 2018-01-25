Catherine Neilan

Theresa May has said Britain and governments around the world should be looking "very seriously" at the implications of bitcoin.

During an interview with Bloomberg, the Prime Minister said the cryptocurrency, which has plunged in value in recent weeks, should be monitored over fears it could be being used by criminals.

Later today, May will tell investors at Davos that they must use their influence to urge tech firms to do more to tackle online abuse, including terrorism and child pornography.

In a wide-ranging interview, that also discussed Brexit negotiations so far, May said she was "frankly appalled" by the Presidents Club scandal, saying it should there was "sadly, more to be done" for women to be treated as equally.

"This is about attitudes, this is about saying women are not objevts just to be used as men. We have our own position, our own abilities and that should be respected... That attitude that says women are objects [we must] erase that attitude," she said.

May stood by her minister Nadhim Zahawi, who attended the charity fundraiser, despite growing calls for him to leave.

She also tackled the topic shadow chancellor John McDonnell will address in his speech to Davos, saying she wanted to ensure no one felt left out by globalisation.

