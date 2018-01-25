Alys Key

Asos sales jumped again in the last four months of 2017, as the online retailer picked up more millennial customers from around the world.

The figures

Total retail sales soared 28 per cent on a constant currency basis to £790.4m, pushing group revenue to £808.4m.

The UK remains the single largest market, and growth showed no signs of slowing down with a 23 per cent leap to £300.9m in sales.

International sales were up 32 per cent to £489.5m. Sales to the EU were up 34 per cent at £235.2m, while the US was up 28 per cent to £102.4m.

Sales in the rest of the world grew 32 per cent to £151.9m.

Shares were up one per cent in mid-morning trading.

Why it's interesting

Asos has not only upped its sales, it has driven up customer engagement. Active customers were up 19 per cent in the period, while the average basket value also increased by three per cent and order frequency was up eight per cent.

Analysts at Peel Hunt said the pick-up in frequency was particularly encouraging, marking Asos out as the "young fashion platform of choice".

Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown agreed that the young market was crucial and praised Asos's marketing. He said: "Asos earns its crust from millennials, and has over 80 content producers tasked with showcasing its wares on social media, because it knows this is a key battleground for the attention of its young target audience."

In the UK, new technology initiatives such as same-day delivery and letting customers try clothes on at home powered growth.

What Asos said

Chief executive Nick Beighton said: "I'm pleased to report a strong performance during the period including peak.

"We achieved an exceptional performance in the UK, whilst momentum in international sales continued. We acquired 2.6m active customers year on year and saw encouraging movements across all key customer key performance indicators."