Shares in construction and services company Kier Group jumped more than 12 per cent this morning after the construction and services company gave an upbeat half-year trading update.

Kier's shares tumbled in the days following the collapse of its peer and joint venture partner Carillion last week as investors worried of sector-wide issues.

However, in a trading update for the six months to December, Kier said the group traded in line with management's expectations.

The firm's construction and services order books stood at about £9.5bn, with 100 per cent of forecast revenue for the 2018 financial year secured, which Kier said provides good visibility.

Shares in the FTSE 250 company were up 12.9 per cent to 1,081p in morning trading.

Kier Group said the contracts it had taken over from Carillion, the HS2 joint venture and Highways England smart motorway schemes, were "performing well, operationally and financially".

Net debt increased in the period due to Kier's investment in its property and residential business following the acquisition of infrastructure services group McNicholas last year. At the end of 2017, net debt is expected to be between £230m and £240m compared with £179m at the end of 2016.

Haydn Mursell, chief executive, said the company's performance in the first half represented "the strength and stability of the business".

"We have leading market positions in infrastructure services, building and development which provide the platform to support further growth and position the group well for the future. The group remains on course to deliver double digit profit growth in the current year and to achieve its Vision 2020 targets."

