First it was the Central and Victoria Lines, joined by the Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly Lines.

Then in December, Night Tube services started on the London Overground too.

Now, the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) could be in line to get Night Tube services too, once the next contract comes up.

The mayor has said there are currently no plans to operate night services on the DLR before the end of the current operating contract, but Transport for London (TfL) will consider the case for night DLR services as part of the next procurement process.

In a response to to a question from Labour London Assembly member Tom Copley about the potential extension of night services, Sadiq Khan said: "Night Tube has been a huge success so far, and night services have now been extended to parts of the London Overground.

Transport for London will consider the case for night services on the DLR, taking into account demand and other factors, as part of the procurement process for the next DLR franchise operating contract beyond 2021.

The Night Tube recorded more than 9m journeys in its first year of operation, with research from London First and EY predicting that the service will be more beneficial to the economy than had been previously forecast.

Estimates predict that over the next 30 years, it will add £138m of value to the capital's economy each year - 79 per cent higher than the previous forecast of £77m.

It might be a few years before the Night Tube rolls out even more widely, but TfL also has an eye on bringing it to the sub-surface Tube lines too.

A hefty upgrade on them needs to be wrapped up first though, including the introduction of a new signalling system, with work underway to improve the Circle, District, Hammersmith & City, and Metropolitan Lines.

The modernisation of those lines is due to be completed in 2023, and should mean Night Tube services can be introduced in the future.

