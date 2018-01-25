Greene King slips in the snow as weather dampens Christmas trading

Alys Key

Greene King became the second major pub group to count the cost of snow in its trading update today, as the weather dampened Christmas sales growth.

The figures

Excluding the impact of snow, like-for-like sales across the 2,900-strong pub group would have been up 3.4 per cent during the Christmas period.

But like Marston's, Greene King said weather had affected results, with like-for-like sales growth instead coming in at 1.6 per cent.

For the full third quarter, ending 14 January, like-for-like sales at managed pubs were down 1.4 per cent, dragged down by food sales. Tenanted pubs posted growth of 0.2 per cent.

The company's brewing business showed a decline in volumes of 0.9 per cent for the period, against an ale market that was down three per cent according to the British Beer and Pub Association.

Why it's interesting

Greene King's pub company results were in line with the latest industry figures, which showed that consumers were buying more drinks but cut spending on food in December.

Like many pub groups since the smoking ban, Greene King's estate includes many gastropubs and restaurants, exposing it to the volatile casual dining market. Labour costs and food price inflation made it more expensive to operate in this space last year.

But the group said today it was on track to deliver £40-45m in cost savings. It also plans to invest in more competitive prices and getting more staff on the bar at busy times.

"While the catalyst of an improving performance is still to emerge, Pub Company trading has stabilised," Liberum analyst Anna Barnfather commented.

What Greene King said

In a statement to the market, the company said: "Greene King has industry-leading brands, a strong and flexible balance sheet, and a sustainable dividend, leaving us well placed given the challenging market conditions."

