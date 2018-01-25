Rebecca Smith

With Netflix reporting a surge in subscribers after plugging investment into original programming, Sky has now announced more expansive plans to get in on the action.

It is launching Sky Cinema Original Films, where it will acquire exclusive rights and commission original film productions. Sky said this will provide customers "with even more great film content, in addition to the 1,000 movies available on demand".

It is also planning to show the films in cinemas around the UK.

Its first film to be released is an animated comedy, Monster Family, which launches in March, followed by action film The Hurricane Heist. Sci-fi crime thriller Anon and British production Final Score will also be out this year.

Sky said the original films will be shown in cinemas at the same time as they become available for Sky Cinema customers. This, it said, will be a boost to UK cinemas set to benefit from Sky's marketing push and the expected rise in footfall.

Ian Lewis, group director of Sky Cinema, said:

Sky Cinema already offers Hollywood hits, cult classics and local legends, and with Sky Cinema original films we’re going to bring our customers even more laughs, shocks, tears and memories than ever before. Sky’s original content strategy has already been successful across eight genres of television – now we’re taking it to film to give our content-hungry customers even more reasons to keep coming back.

The announcement comes shortly after streaming giant Netflix reported that membership topped 117m last year, as it continues to invest in original programming. It plans to spend as much as $8bn on content this year, with more than a quarter going towards original programming.

