Rebecca Smith

Aim-listed Carillion sub-contractor Van Elle has reported that it expects to recognise an exceptional bad debt charge in its full-year results in the wake of the construction firm's collapse.

Van Elle had a positive update for the first half of the year, reporting revenue up by 22.1 per cent to £52.6m, and underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rising by 18.7 per cent to £8.4m.

But it said Carillion entering liquidation would have an impact on the business. The construction firm entered liquidation last Monday, throwing question marks over both the future for Carillion workers and its wide range of work across a number of important projects.

Jon Fenton, Van Elle's chief executive, said today: "Van Elle carried out regular work for Carillion as a specialist lead sub-contractor, principally in respect of rail improvement and maintenance work and, as previously confirmed, our outstanding debt and work-in-progress exposure with Carillion is approximately £1.6m.

"We also identified approximately £2.5m of anticipated revenue for the second half of the current year which related to work with Carillion."

Fenton said it is now expected that the company "may recognise an exceptional bad debt charge of approximately £1.6m in its full-year results."

He added:

We have also had constructive dialogue with both the Official Receiver and Network Rail in respect of the £2.5m of anticipated revenue and whilst it is possible that some of the anticipated contracts may be delivered in the current year, the status and timing of specific programmes remains uncertain.

The company's board said it was necessary to recognise the disruption to the expected order book due to the Carillion troubles will impact Van Elle's ability to achieve its previous expectations for the year as a whole.

Van Elle said the board remained confident about its prospects despite this and as a result, declared an interim dividend of 1.4 per share.

Yesterday, it was announced MPs had ordered former Carillion directors to give evidence as part of a joint inquiry into the firm's collapse.

"The committees will be investigating how a company that was signed off by KPMG as a going concern in Spring 2017 could crash into liquidation with a reported £5bn of liabilities and just £29m left in cash less than a year later," the Work and Pensions Committee and the BEIS Committee said yesterday.

