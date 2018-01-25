Sky reports flying half-year earnings and hikes dividend

Rebecca Smith

It may have been buffeted by the Competition and Markets Authority initial verdict on its takeover by Fox earlier this week, but Sky had plenty to celebrate this morning.

Profits and revenues are both on the rise.

The figures

The satellite broadcaster reported a five per cent rise in like-for-like sales for the six months to 31 December to total of £6.7bn.

Pre-tax profit was up 28 per cent to £483m, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 10 per cent to £1.1bn. It also announced an 11 per cent rise in earnings per share to 31.3 pence.

Sky picked up 365,000 new customers taking the total to 22.9m.

It also unveiled an interim dividend of 13.06 pence per share, a rise of four per cent from 2016, in addition to a previously announced special dividend of 10 pence.

Why it's interesting

An initial report from the competition watchdog earlier in the week found the merger of 21st Century Fox and Sky in its current form would result in the Murdoch family having too much influence over public opinion and news providers in the UK.

Today Sky announced £7m of one-off costs associated with the bumper 21st Century Fox offer to buy the 61 per cent of Sky that it doesn't already own. Last year, Sky spent £9m on the deal.

Fox was fairly bullish on the update, saying that while it was disappointed by the CMA's provisional findings regarding plurality, it will continue to engage with the watchdog and expects regulatory approval by 30 June.

Sky has said it will make a further announcement "as and when appropriate".

What the company said

Jeremy Darroch, group chief executive, said:

This performance reflects the investment choices we have made in recent years, allowing us to more than offset the pressure on consumer spending across Europe, as more customers continue to choose Sky for more of their services. As Europe's leading direct-to-consumer TV entertainment company, we are making good progress on our future growth plans. In content, our focus on high quality, differentiated local programming to complement what we acquire through our partners is working well. Viewing to Sky channels increased by six per cent and, following both critical success and record audiences for Sky Original productions, we will be increasing our investment in original content each and every year.

