Estate agent Foxtons said today group revenue for the year ended 31 December was down more than 10 per cent on 2016, as it forecasts a chunky drop in profit for the full year.

The agent said it had faced ongoing challenging conditions in the London property market, and warned that looking forward, it foresees trading conditions to remain tough for the year ahead.

The figures

Foxtons said its performance was in line with the board's expectations as group revenue dropped 12 per cent on 2016's total to £117m, with revenue for the quarter ending 31 December at £24m, compared to £26m for the same period the year before.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the full year is expected to come in at £15m - a 39 per cent fall on 2016's £24.6m.

It also announced a £2m non-recurring charge as it manages the cost base "for the future benefit of the business".

On the bright side, group cash performance for the year was solid, with year end cash around £18m compared to 2016's £9.5m.

Why it's interesting

Foxtons said the drop in full year revenue was driven predominantly by the hefty fall in sales volumes in the first quarter of 2017, as it paled in comparison to the bumper equivalent quarter for 2016 when sales transactions surged ahead of stamp duty changes.

It said its lettings business remains a "consistent and recurring revenue" stream, with total revenue for the year around £66m - a slight dip on the £68m from the year before.

What the company said

Foxtons' chief executive Nic Budden said:

This was a solid performance in the context of ongoing challenging conditions in the London property market. We remain focused on achieving the best results for our customers and are pleased with the reaction to the recent growth initiatives in our lettings business. Looking ahead, we expect trading conditions to remain challenging throughout 2018. We are well placed to withstand these conditions due to our strong balance sheet with no debt, and we will provide an update on a number of strategic initiatives which we have been working on at our preliminary results presentation on 28 February 2018.

