Earlier this week Lord O'Neill said he felt the Brexit outlook for Britain was brighter, and now the boss of housebuilder Crest Nicholson has said he was wrong on Brexit.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live's Wake Up to Money, Stephen Stone said he had been "very concerned" about the potential hit to the economy from the referendum vote.

"I was very concerned about the impact that might have on the economy, so we stopped buying land for a period which is why we ended up with more cash on the balance sheet at the end of that year than we might have done," the said.

Stone is currently chief executive at Crest Nicholson, but will become executive chairman with Patrick Bergin taking on the role of chief executive.

He added:

But it's fair to say I got that wrong, and a lot of other people now accept they've got that wrong - the economy is proving to be reasonably robust, we're still seeing high levels of employment, low interest rates, and they're the factors that are supporting the new build housing market.

Yesterday, the housebuilder reported increased sales and profit last year, saying the outlook for the UK housing market was strong.

When announcing the results, Stone said: "Political factors have introduced some uncertainty in the short to medium term, but I expect the new-build housing market to remain robust."

He pointed to strong levels of employment, as well as good mortgage access helping to contribute to "a sustainable market".

It comes as former Prime Minister David Cameron was overheard at Davos this week telling steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal that Brexit was a "mistake, not a disaster". He said it had turned out "less badly than we thought", but was still going to be difficult.

And earlier in the week, former Conservative Treasury minister Lord O'Neill said downcast expectations about the impact of Brexit are likely to be "dwarfed" by more positive global growth figures. He said that he had not expected the UK economy to be "as robust as it currently seems".

When asked if the positive outlook reflected that he and others had been too pessimistic about the effects of a Brexit vote, Lord O'Neill said: "I'm almost embarrassed to admit that it might sound like that. Because of course, in principle, I share the views of many that Brexit is a really weird thing for the UK to impose on itself from an economic perspective."

He added that he has felt for a while however, that "as important as Brexit is, it isn't the most important thing facing Britain's future".

Lord O'Neill cited global growth, improved productivity and rebalancing government policies to focus on the north of England and places outside of the capital, as more important.

