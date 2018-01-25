Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover real estate, pharma and wealth management. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

The Crown Estate

Leading UK real estate business, The Crown Estate, has announced today that Lynda Shillaw has been appointed to its board. Lynda has broad experience from managing a range of different property estates. She is currently divisional CEO property for Manchester Airports Group where she is responsible for its investment and development portfolio across its three airports as well as its interest in the 3.5m sq ft Airport City Manchester Development. This, combined with her previous roles managing the property portfolios at the Co-operative Group and BT, has given her a range of experience relevant to The Crown Estate, including offices, retail, farmland and cabling.

Amryt

Amryt, a biopharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, has appointed Derval O’Carroll as head of regulatory affairs. Derval has over 25 years’ experience in pharmaceutical industry regulatory affairs. Prior to joining Amryt, Derval was senior director of regulatory affairs for the Nasdaq-listed rare diseases company Retrophin Inc., where she provided regulatory, strategic and operational input to product teams managing Retrophin’s development-stage and commercial products. Before that, Derval worked for 11 years as a managing consultant at Real Regulatory Ltd, a consultancy specialising in European regulatory affairs, quality management systems and supply chain operations compliance. As Amryt continues a pivotal phase III trial to assess the efficacy of AP101 in a rare genetic skin disorder, Derval will assume responsibility for engagement with regulatory agencies.

JHC Systems

Wealth management fintech firm JHC Systems, has hired Ron Tomlinson as head of solutions development. Formerly global head of development of wealth and post trade at Dion, Ron brings unrivalled experience heading up wealth management product development teams. He will report to chief financial officer, Gareth Anderson. Ron’s varied career has given him an understanding of the daily pain points and pressures clients face, as well as an in-depth knowledge of the regulatory landscape. He spent more than 10 years at Dion, where he was responsible for all product development relating to wealth management clients, latterly overseeing post trade processing solution Nova. Before this he was a solutions architect/lead developer at Burns e-Commerce Solutions, but his career was made at Xansa, where he worked on the ‘Year 2000 Problem’ (Millennium Bug) advising businesses such as Barclays.

