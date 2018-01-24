Catherine Neilan

The Prime Minister will use her speech in Davos to urge investors to use their influence over tech firms, in yet another bid to address extremist content and other illegal online behaviour.

Theresa May will praise the "transforming role of technology" but say firms big and small must do more to stop their platforms being used to facilitate child abuse, slavery or terrorism.

"No-one wants to be known as “the terrorists’ platform” or the first choice app for paedophiles," she will tell the World Economic Forum tomorrow. Investors have a "vital role" to play and must use their influence "to ensure these issues are taken seriously", she will add.

May will praise the recent intervention by a group of shareholders, who demanded that Facebook and Twitter up their work on sexual harassment and abuse more generally.

"Investors can make a big difference here by ensuring trust and safety issues are being properly considered. And I urge them to do so," she will say.

May will also use her two days at the Alpine summit to host roundtable events with the tech and life sciences industries, stressing her determination to establish the UK as a world leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), which she will argue can "revolutionise the possibilities for humanity".

Successfully harnessing the capabilities of AI – and addressing concerns – is one of the "greatest tests of leadership for our time", and a challenge that the UK is planning to lead on.

The PM is also expected to announce the UK is joining the World Economic Forum’s new council on AI to help shape global governance and applications of this new technology.

While May will use her speech to focus on the challenges and opportunities of technology, Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell will be beating a somewhat different drum.

He is planning "a warning for the global elite" that if the status quo doesn't change they face a "social avalanche".

The avowed anti-capitalist will warn that unless the current system is "radically changed and its rules rewritten, people are not going to put up with it".

“The Davos few have hoarded power and wealth and failed the many," he said today. "If they stand in the way of the change that’s needed, they risk raising the price they pay. Change is coming either way.”