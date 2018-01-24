Lucy White

General Electric (GE) has revealed it is under investigation by the US regulator, after announcing last week that it would have to pay an extra $15bn over the next seven years towards legacy insurance liabilities.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to probe the multinational conglomerate's accounting practices, as GE announced last week that it was taking a $6.2bn after-tax charge in the fourth quarter of 2017 relating to the insurance issues.

The SEC will be “investigating the process leading to the insurance reserve increase and fourth quarter charge, as well as GE’s revenue recognition and controls for long-term service agreements", the company's chief financial officer Jamie Miller said today on an analysts' call discussing fourth-quarter earnings.

GE withdrew from the insurance market before the financial crisis, but still retains a run-off portfolio. Most of the liabilities relate to long-term care policies, whose cost has been rising as lifespans have lengthened.

"We are cooperating fully with the investigation, which is in very early stages," Miller said, adding that she was not "overly concerned".

GE's fourth quarter earnings fell short of analysts' expectations, and shares were down 3.4 per cent at the time of writing.

