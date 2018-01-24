Ross McLean

England head coach Eddie Jones’s injury nightmare deepened after he described former skipper Chris Robshaw and Mike Brown as “borderline” to be fit for their Six Nations opener against Italy.

Robshaw has missed Harlequins’ last two matches with a back injury, while Brown was taken to hospital earlier this month with blurred vision and has been unable to take part in contact training at this week’s camp in Portugal.

The potential loss of flanker Robshaw is likely to be the greater cause of concern for Jones, whose back-row reserves are already depleted with Billy Vunipola, Nathan Hughes, Tom Curry and James Haskell all unavailable.

If Robshaw and Brown fail to recover in time for the showdown with Italy in Rome on 4 February, England could be without as many as 18 players through injury and suspension.