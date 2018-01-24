Wednesday 24 January 2018 4:54pm

Overheard at Davos: David Cameron says Brexit is a "mistake, not a disaster"

 
Helen Cahill
SWITZERLAND-DAVOS-ECONOMY-POLITICS-MEET-WEF
David Cameron at the World Economic Forum (Source: Getty)

David Cameron has been overheard at Davos saying Brexit is a "mistake, not a disaster".

Recorded by 5News while speaking to steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, the man who called the EU referendum admitted that the UK economy hasn't tanked in the way he once predicted.

Mittal, chairman and chief executive of ArcelorMittal, is heard saying to Cameron that "everyone is talking about Brexit".

Cameron says: "Yes, well I know. It's frustrating. As I keep saying, it's a mistake, not a disaster. It's turned out less badly than we first thought. But it's...it's still going to be difficult.​"

The great and the good are gathered at the World Economic Forum this week in Switzerland to find a solution to the problems of a "fractured world".

Cameron will be joined by the likes of Angela Merkel, Theresa May, Emmanuel Macron, and, naturally, John McDonnell, who has pledged to travel to the conference with a "warning for the global elite".

The former Prime Minister now spearheads a $1bn infrastructure fund, backed by the government, to help China boost its trading links.

Cameron will help shepherd a number of UK and Chinese institutional investors, with the fund operated in "on a commercial and market-orientated basis".

