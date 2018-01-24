Wednesday 24 January 2018 3:52pm

City street closed after person falls from a building

 
Caitlin Morrison
City of London Police have closed Pepys Street (Source: City of London Police)

Pepys Street has been closed after a person fell from a building this afternoon. Emergency services are at the scene.

City of London Police said the street, in the Square Mile, was closed to traffic and pedestrians.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called to Pepys Street in the City at 15:27 today to an incident where someone has fallen from a building.

"Officers are on the scene and London Ambulance Service are also on scene. Pepys Street has been closed in both directions to traffic and pedestrians."

Police have advised members of the public to avoid the area.