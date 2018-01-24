Frank Dalleres

England have been drawn to play Spain and Croatia in the Uefa Nations League, a new competition designed to breathe fresh life into international football by replacing friendlies with competitive fixtures and minimising the number of mismatches.

But how does its labyrinthine format work and will the tournament achieve its aims?

What's at stake?

The prestigious Nations League title, no less, to be awarded every other summer – in years when there is no World Cup or European Championship – with the first edition concluding in June 2019.

But that’s not all; perhaps more intriguingly, the tournament also offers an alternative route into the next Euros for teams who fail to make it through the regular qualifying process. More on that later.

About that labyrinthine format...

Europe’s 55 teams are split into four tiers – which Uefa has somewhat unhelpfully termed “leagues” – according to their ranking.

Those tiers are then subdivided into groups of three or four, in which teams play each other home and away.

The games take place during a relatively short window from September to November.

The winners of the groups in the top tier – League A, which includes England’s group – progress to the Final Four, a kind of play-offs event consisting of semis and a final.

Phew. What about the other tiers?

The winners of the groups in the second, third and fourth tiers gain promotion to the next tier for the next edition of the tournament, replacing the sides that finished bottom of their groups.

This system of promotion and relegation is designed to incentivise teams to be competitive, addressing concerns about meaningless friendlies and mismatched qualifying fixtures.

What about Euro qualifiers then?

These will still take place but over a shorter period of time, in the case of Euro 2020 between March and November 2019.

Teams will be drawn into 10 groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the finals.

Helpfully, that leaves four spaces still to be filled via the Nations League.

How can teams get to the Euros via the Nations League?

Remember those four group winners from tiers two, three and four?

They go into a play-off, to be held in March 2020, with the other group winners from their tier in order to determine the winner of that tier (or league, by Uefa nomenclature). Those tier winners will then take the remaining four spaces at Euro 2020.

Any teams who had already qualified would skip the play-offs and their place go to the next best team in the tier.

Who have other teams been draw with?

Wales and Republic of Ireland are in the same group in the second tier, along with Denmark.

Scotland, in a group with Israel and Albania, might reasonably harbour hopes of escaping the third tier.

Among the big boys, Germany are in a tasty group with France and Holland.

Will it work?

It’s difficult to imagine the leading nations hankering unduly over the prestige of winning the Nations League, which resembles a sort of international version of the Intertoto Cup.

But just as that much-maligned competition held some allure for smaller teams for whom European qualification would ordinarily be out of reach, the Nations League may motivate lower-ranked nations.

Whether it ultimately makes the international game more intriguing remains to be seen.