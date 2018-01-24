Oliver Gill

Shares in Mitie and Interserve slumped today as investors digested analyst advice to “stay selective” when investing in the support services sector.

Mitie fell five per cent and Interserve almost 10 per cent.

A near-200 page sector analysis published on Tuesday by Peel Hunt downgraded Mitie amid concerns the firm was on a “long, winding road” – eight months into a three-year transformation programme.

Concerns linger with respect to Interserve, with some analysts warning it faces the threat of a painful debt for equity swap. Peel Hunt's Andrew Nussey, however, said there was potential to avoid such a circumstance.

"The challenges facing the new management team are multidimensional and significant... but with near-term support from the banks, we believe that Interserve should be able to trade its way back to financial health," he said.

Last week, the Cabinet Office reassured Interserve investors the company was not facing a similar position as Carillion.

Kier

The sector share price slumps came as Kier halted a share slide of 16 per cent since last Tuesday. The boss of the building contractor said the government must “choose between two competing forces” when awarding building contracts.

"Does it want them completed to a certain time frame, in which case they need to engage with the contracting fraternity quite quickly,” Kier chief executive Haydn Mursell told the BBC.

"Or is it about value for money, in which case, maybe a re-procurement might occur."

Kier, which together with French joint venture partner Eiffage has stepped in to cover the void left by Carillion on the HS2 rail project, believes the government will have to offer better terms to other companies doing the same on other contracts.

"Carillion's contracts were loss-making, so it would be daft to step in and take them,” he said.

Earlier today, two influential committees of MPs launched a joint inquiry into the collapse of Carillion.

Top executives, past and present, will be hauled in front of the Work and Pensions and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committees. Former chief executive Richard Howson and interim boss Keith Cochrane, chairman Phillip Green and three of Carillion’s finance chiefs will be grilled on 6 February.

