Helen Cahill

The influential chair of the Treasury Select Committee, Nicky Morgan, today criticised the government for not stating its post-Brexit ambitions for the financial services sector.

The government produced a raft of papers to inform Brexit talks last summer, but has failed to publish a paper on how it will treat the services sector in talks.

Read more: DEBATE: Has the financial services sector done enough to restore trust?

Speaking in Prime Minister's Questions, Morgan asked why the government had neglected such an important UK industry.

"In a December press release the Bank of England described the UK's financial system as both a national asset and a global public good," she said.

"Does my Right Honourable friend think it is unreasonable that the UK's financial services sector, which pays billions of pounds in taxes, wants to hear the government's ambitions to ensure the City of London remains a global pre-eminent financial centre, in the same way the government set out its ambitions for other sectors last summer?"

Therea May responded by saying she was committed to making sure the City of London remained a global financial centre and was "very pleased" to welcome City bosses to Number 10 a few weeks ago to talk to them about ensuring the Square Mile's future.

Read more: Tory MPs are openly rebelling over May's "dull, dull, dull" government

However, she would not commit to producing a paper on the government's vision for financial services.

"London's place as a financial centre for the world is not just a benefit to the United Kingdom, it's a benefit to the global financial system and it's also a benefit to the European Union," she said.

Morgan welcomed May's warm words, but tweeted that the City will only be able to remain a global hub if the government's "silence" on Brexit came to an end.