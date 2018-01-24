Eurozone economy booms to 12-year high in activity

Jasper Jolly

The booming Eurozone economy started 2018 with its fastest growth in nearly 12 years, according to a closely followed survey, ahead of the latest meeting of European monetary policymakers tomorrow.

The Eurozone composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a measure of firms’ activity – hit a reading of 58.6 points, the highest since June 2006, well before the global financial crisis.

The measure, which covers both manufacturing and services firms, has risen steadily over the past year as Europe’s economy has accelerated, buoyed by stimulative monetary policy and a pick-up in global trade.

Read more: Economists await a tale of two economies in the UK and Europe

The services reading rose to a 125-month high of 57.6, while the reading for manufacturers rose pulled off recent highs to reach 61.1, still far above the 50 mark denoting no change in activity.

The latest three months have seen the strongest factory output increase since 2000.

The figures give another yet another indication of the strength of current activity in the Eurozone economy, a recovery over the past year which has prompted the European Central Bank (ECB) to start considering the end of an unprecedented period of economic stimulus.

The ECB indicated in minutes from its last policy meeting that its economists are considering changing their communication on the economy, an important precursor to potentially halting the purchases of bonds. The ECB is currently planning to buy €30bn (£26bn) in bonds every month until the end of September.

Read more: UK economic sentiment jumps as Eurozone ends stellar 2017 on a high

President Mario Draghi will tomorrow face questions at 1:30pm, with the plans for the asset purchases high up the agenda in the face of broad-based growth.

The PMI measure of price pressures, at their highest in almost seven years, may have implications for ECB policy, according to Florian Hense, an economist at German bank Berenberg.

He said: “As demand is outpacing supply growth, businesses start to raise prices that go beyond just passing on the higher input costs. This smells like the demand-pull inflation the ECB is looking out for, even if this is early on.”

Read more: Eurozone unemployment falls further as strong growth run continues