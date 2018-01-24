Wednesday 24 January 2018 11:42am

MPs line up to condemn "slimeball" Presidents Club charity event

 
Catherine Neilan
Follow Catherine
Moped Riders Raid The Dorchester Hotel
The fundraiser was held at the Dorchester Hotel (Source: Getty)

Female MPs have lined up to slam the Presidents' Club for hosting a "slimeball" charity dinner, as the Charity Commission confirms it is "assessing" allegations.

Conservatives including minister for digital and creative industries Margot James and former minister Maria Miller were among those to criticise the annual fundraiser after an undercover story by the Financial Times lifted the lid on the secretive men-only event. The article alleges that hostesses were dressed in skimpy clothes before being encouraged to drink alcohol and in some cases groped and asked if they were prostitutes.

Women and equalities chair Miller has called for the government to consider tightening legislation to deal with the issues.

She told the Guardian: "British business needs to take a long hard look at itself. How seriously is business taking equality at work if they are still using men only events for entertainment?

“If business leaders are simply paying lip service to equality issues then perhaps it’s time the government gives the Equality Act some real teeth?”

But the issue has cut across party lines.

Labour's Jess Phillips said there were serious questions to be asked about the fact education minister Nadhim Zahawi had attended the event. He told ITV he had "left early", adding: "David Walliams was hosting. I didn't stay long enough to really comment on the occasion."

Phillips, who has been granted an urgent question on the matter after today's PMQs, added that money raised from the event should be donated to sexual violence services.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Jo Swinson dubbed it "simply stomach churning", adding that it showed "what a rotten, sexist culture is still alive and kicking in parts of the business community".

The event has already started to suffer the results of the scoop, with Great Ormond Street saying it will return all donations, while Sir Martin Sorrel's marketing giant WPP has also cut ties.

Tracy Howarth, head of regulatory compliance at the Charity Commission, said: “The public hold charities to the highest standards, both in what they do and how they go about it. They will rightly be dismayed by the reports they have read today and will consider that the alleged behaviour has no place being taken in the name of charity, whether raising funds for good causes or not. Charities have a duty to fundraise responsibly and in line with their values. Trustees must also consider the well-being and protection of staff and all those who come into contact with their charity - not just those they are there to help.

"We are aware of concerns reported by the Financial Times about the Presidents’ Club Charity Dinner. We are assessing these allegations as a matter of urgency and will be contacting the Presidents Club Charitable Trust.”

