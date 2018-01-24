Alys Key

Transport for London (TfL) has insisted it is holding regular meetings with stakeholders on the Crossrail 2 route after Curzon cinemas said it had not heard from the authority for "months".

Curzon Cinemas confirmed today that it will refurbish its Soho site despite the threat that it could be shut down to make way for Crossrail 2.

It is part of a string of upgrades and expansions which will also see the opening of new sites in Kingston, Colchester and Hoxton.

Curzon is going ahead with the refurbishment in Soho after "not hearing from TfL for many months", Screen Daily reported.

But a spokesperson for TfL told City A.M. “We remain in regular dialogue with the Soho Society and with local people and businesses as we develop our proposals and look forward to our next meeting with local stakeholders, including representatives from Curzon."

“We are committed to minimising disruption in the areas that will be affected by the construction of Crossrail 2. London and the south east need Crossrail 2 and the 200,000 new homes and jobs that it would bring.”

Curzon's Mayfair site is also in line for a refurbishment after it was saved from closure when developers backed off.

Commenting on annual performance, Curzon CEO, Philip Knatchbull said: "2017 was a fantastic year for Curzon, we saw a box office increase of 15 per cent across the circuit - significantly ahead of the UK industry growth of 3.6 per cent."