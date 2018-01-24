Rebecca Smith

The UK car industry faces "an uncertain future" as the number of firms experiencing significant financial distress is on the rise, according to new research from insolvency firm Begbies Traynor.

The company's latest red flag research for the fourth quarter, assessing the financial health of UK firms, found that the number of UK automotive companies in "significant financial distress" was up 21 per cent to 15,516 firms, compared to the same period for 2016.

Over the past year, levels of significant distress have increased among both used car dealers, up 34 per cent to 1,851 firms, and new car retailers, up 35 per cent to 1,206 businesses. Begbies Traynor said part of the troubles stemmed from car owners holding back from upgrading their model in an increasingly stretched consumer environment.

"Consumers up and down the country are tightening their belts in the face of rising inflation, increased interest rates and real wage pressures, causing households to put the handbrake on spending on big ticket purchases, and encouraging many to hold on to their vehicles for longer," said Julie Palmer, partner at Begbies Traynor.

"Confusing anti-diesel legislation from the government has potentially had the biggest dampening effect on consumer’s car buying activity over the past year," she added.

Looking forward, there are few signs that consumer sentiment and the restricted credit environment will improve any time soon, which I’m afraid could mark the end of the road for many of the UK’s most distressed automotive businesses this year.

Earlier this month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said new car sales had fallen by 5.7 per cent last year, while demand for diesel dropped by nearly a fifth.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said that the decline in the new car market was concerning, but added "it's important to remember demand remains at historically high levels".

Meanwhile, a report out this week from rating agency Moody's said the switch to electric cars will put pressure on returns from auto firms.

Bruce Clark, Moody's senior vice president and lead auto analyst, said: "One of the auto industry's major areas of focus for the past 10 years has been improving fuel economy and preparing to meet increasingly burdensome emission-reduction rules, and battery electric vehicles are an extension of this."

But BEVs [battery electric vehicles] will require significant capital investment by automakers, generate low returns until the early 2020s and face hurdles to achieving broader consumer acceptance.

