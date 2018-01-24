Wednesday 24 January 2018 11:31am

London ranked among top cities "fully open for business" on inclusivity and competitiveness

 
Rebecca Smith
London Creating 80% Of The Private Sector Jobs In The UK
The capital was ranked among the top cities for innovation and inclusion (Source: Getty)

London has been ranked among the top cities crowned "fully open for business" in a new study assessing which places across the globe demonstrate the highest levels of inclusion and economic competitiveness.

A coalition of 25 global firms, including Deutsche Bank, KPMG and Accenture, released the Open for Business report today to reflect that LGBT+ inclusion "goes hand-in-hand" with economic performance and productivity in cities.

It said cities that were LGBT+ inclusive were better placed to develop their global competitiveness, have stronger innovation, and greater concentrations of skills and talent, as well as a higher quality of life.

Read more: How global companies are leading the way on LGBTI inclusion

Similar to credit ratings agencies, the scheme is based on 23 different economic and social inclusion metrics with scores of those declared "fully open for business" in tiers AAA to A. Cities with a lack of openness presenting political, social or personal risks come in the tiers DDD to E.

Cities ranked "fully open for business"

AAA AA A

London

Amsterdam

New York

Berlin

San Francisco

Chicago

Stockholm

Dublin

Toronto

Washington DC

Boston

Minneapolis

Helsinki

Montreal

Paris

Los Angeles

Madrid

Sydney

Melbourne

Vancouver

Atlanta

Dallas

Houston

Auckland

Edinburgh

Munich

Barcelona

Frankfurt

Ottawa

Birmingham

Glasgow

Stuttgart

Wellington

Hamburg

Calgary

Cities ranked not open for business

DDD DD D E

Guangzhou

La Paz

Hanoi

Quito

Istanbul

Skopje

Kiev

Kingston

Amman

Port of Spain

Chongqing

Colombo

Sarajevo

Jakarta

Moscow

Almaty

Rabat

Casablanca

Dakar

Dhaka

Nairobi

Addis Ababa

Douala

Riyadh

Algiers

Jeddah

Tehran

Baku

Karachi

Cairo

Lagos

Dar Es Salaam

Lahore

Cities that ranked top for the highest quality of living included Sydney, Zurich, Munich and Vienna, which the report said were all LGBT+ inclusive cities. Similarly, London and New York were rated as highly innovative cities and performed strongly on LGBT+ inclusion.

New York, London, Berlin and San Francisco were among the most open for business cities in the world, while Cairo, Jeddah and Lagos were grouped among the least.

Sander van't Noordende, group chief executive of Accenture’s products industry group said:

The economic and social benefits that a business derives from creating the right environment in which people who identify as LGBT+ to thrive have been proven, and now we see a link between inclusive cities and economic competitiveness.

LGBT+ inclusion is a common denominator among leading cities with a strong global economic footprint. The message is clear for cities that want to be globally important – create a tolerant, diverse cultural environment and you can be recognised as a globally integrated place to do business.

Read more: Diversity must be a priority in business, not an afterthought

Related articles

A lack of diversity in engineering could hold up the industrial strategy
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

Diversity must be a priority in business, not an afterthought
June Sarpong
June Sarpong | Contributor

City steps up Brexit diplomacy
Catherine Neilan
Catherine Neilan | Staff