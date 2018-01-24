Rebecca Smith

London has been ranked among the top cities crowned "fully open for business" in a new study assessing which places across the globe demonstrate the highest levels of inclusion and economic competitiveness.

A coalition of 25 global firms, including Deutsche Bank, KPMG and Accenture, released the Open for Business report today to reflect that LGBT+ inclusion "goes hand-in-hand" with economic performance and productivity in cities.

It said cities that were LGBT+ inclusive were better placed to develop their global competitiveness, have stronger innovation, and greater concentrations of skills and talent, as well as a higher quality of life.

Similar to credit ratings agencies, the scheme is based on 23 different economic and social inclusion metrics with scores of those declared "fully open for business" in tiers AAA to A. Cities with a lack of openness presenting political, social or personal risks come in the tiers DDD to E.

Cities ranked "fully open for business"

AAA AA A London Amsterdam New York Berlin San Francisco Chicago Stockholm Dublin Toronto Washington DC Boston Minneapolis Helsinki Montreal Paris Los Angeles Madrid Sydney Melbourne Vancouver Atlanta Dallas Houston Auckland Edinburgh Munich Barcelona Frankfurt Ottawa Birmingham Glasgow Stuttgart Wellington Hamburg Calgary

Cities ranked not open for business

DDD DD D E Guangzhou La Paz Hanoi Quito Istanbul Skopje Kiev Kingston Amman Port of Spain Chongqing Colombo Sarajevo Jakarta Moscow Almaty Rabat Casablanca Dakar Dhaka Nairobi Addis Ababa Douala Riyadh Algiers Jeddah Tehran Baku Karachi Cairo Lagos Dar Es Salaam Lahore

Cities that ranked top for the highest quality of living included Sydney, Zurich, Munich and Vienna, which the report said were all LGBT+ inclusive cities. Similarly, London and New York were rated as highly innovative cities and performed strongly on LGBT+ inclusion.

New York, London, Berlin and San Francisco were among the most open for business cities in the world, while Cairo, Jeddah and Lagos were grouped among the least.

Sander van't Noordende, group chief executive of Accenture’s products industry group said:

The economic and social benefits that a business derives from creating the right environment in which people who identify as LGBT+ to thrive have been proven, and now we see a link between inclusive cities and economic competitiveness. LGBT+ inclusion is a common denominator among leading cities with a strong global economic footprint. The message is clear for cities that want to be globally important – create a tolerant, diverse cultural environment and you can be recognised as a globally integrated place to do business.

