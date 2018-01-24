Catherine Neilan

The Brexit secretary has said he expects “substantive” details of a new trade deal with the European Union to be decided before the transition starts.

In an update to the Commons' Brexit committee, David Davis said it would be necessary to agree anything "substantive, major" before transition because it would be "unwise" to leave it until that point.

“Why? Because the balance of power in the negotiation alters. The aim then on the part of the commission would be to spin out the negotiation," he told the committee.

Davis also reiterated his commitment to a "Canada plus-plus-plus" trade deal, which he argued could be compatible with an open border in Ireland.

"It depends what the pluses are," he said, adding that he viewed the Canada deal as "a floor, not a ceiling".

The minister also ruled out paying for access, a plan which had been reportedly mulled by Germany, noting that if the UK paid for access into the EU, it would have to work the other way around.

The UK would not pay "Danegeld" for single market access, he added. Later on in the hearing, he told the committee only an "idiot" would go into negotiations with red lines because that would then be the best you could get.

Davis declined to comment on the EU's framework for the next phase of discussion, published on Monday, saying he saw that as a starting point in talks.

But he appeared comfortable with the idea that the UK would be subject to the ECJ, and remain within the single market and customs union, for the duration of transition, although said there might be "issues" with Brussels' plan to block the UK from decision-making.

But he insisted the UK would ultimately leave the single market and customs union, admitting he had changed his mind on the matter, given previous positive comments he had made on membership.

"As the facts have changed, I changed my mind," he said.

However Eurosceptic backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg said these terms would leave the UK being "a vassal state" of the EU - but Davis stressed that the time limitation meant that was not the case.

Rees-Mogg later added that our refusal to start trade negotiations with other states meant we were still being the EU's "lackies". Davis laughed this off, saying he was surprised his colleague advocated breaking the law.

The second phase would be more complicated, he added, suggesting there could be up to 40 separate negotiating strands working on trade and transition.

He went on to distance himself from Cabinet colleague Boris Johnson's call for so-called Brexit dividends to be redeployed to the NHS.

"I used to be a director of a public company, and in that job you were not allowed to talk about spending a dividend until you had it," he said.

On the thorny issue of a financial services position paper, Davis said he "suspects" there might be one but claimed there had been "no explicit plan" for one.

Earlier this week, the government was slammed for its decision to shelve the paper, which had been repeatedly promised over many months last year. Yesterday Baroness Falkner told City A.M. the lack of a paper could lead to more businesses deciding to relocate away from London.