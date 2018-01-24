Rebecca Smith

Premium minicab firm Addison Lee said today it will now allow customers to book journeys via its app in over 100 cities worldwide as it plugs £65m into new vehicles to help drive its expansion plans.

Previously, customers could only use the app to book journeys in the capital, but Addison Lee has been eyeing a global push, and began operating cars under its own name in New York last year. It had acquired US firm Flyte Tyme last January before picking up Tandem Technologies in September.

Through the app and the web, its customers can now book cars across the likes of Paris, Berlin, Beijing and Johannesburg. Addison Lee said "premium service levels are guaranteed" through its affiliate network of 5,000 partners.

Andy Boland, Addison Lee’s chief executive, said: “Addison Lee is investing in product, fleet and businesses to help build the international premium car service our corporate customers want.”

The company is also investing in £65m of new vehicles both London and New York City. It is using an operating leasing model to invest in a range of brands, including Ford, Mercedes and Cadillacs.

It was confirmed earlier this month that Addison Lee's licence to operate in the capital had been extended by another five years by Transport for London (TfL).

While Addison Lee has said it is ready for the electric vehicle charge, it said today it is waiting to roll out electric cars in the capital, wanting a suitable rapid charging network to be guaranteed.

Strict new rules on licensing requirements have come into force in London. Since the beginning of the year, all new taxis have to be zero emission capable, but concerns have been raised over whether infrastructure improvements are ready.

TfL did not meet a target of 75 rapid charge points for the end of the year, installing 66. Those points are particularly needed by high mileage fleets, like taxis and freight vehicles. TfL has now said it will have installed a total of 75 rapid charge points by the end of this month.

