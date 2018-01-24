Rebecca Smith

The Victoria Line faced the highest number of crowding and congestion incidents causing delays last year, according to new figures.

Last year, there were 91 incidents on the line which caused delays of two minutes or more, followed by the Bakerloo Line with 80, the Jubilee Line with 69 incidents and then the Central and Northern Lines on 44 and 43 respectively.

In total, there were 363 crowding troubles that resulted in delays on London's Tube lines in 2017 - more than double the amount five years ago.

The figures were revealed in a question to the mayor by London Assembly Liberal Democrat member Caroline Pidgeon.

The most overcrowded Tube lines in 2017

Tube Line Number of incidents due to congestion 1. Victoria 91 2. Bakerloo 80 3. Jubilee 69 4. Central 44 5. Northern 43 6. Piccadilly 21 7. District 7 8. Circle & Hammersmith 5 9. Metropolitan 4 10. Waterloo & City 0

Tube lines ranked by overcrowding over the past five years

Tube line Number of incidents due to congestion 2012-2017 1. Victoria 371 2. Jubilee 339 3. Bakerloo 321 4. Central 181 5. Northern 167 6. Piccadilly 130 7. District 95 8. Circle & Hammersmith 57 9. Metropolitan 16 10. Waterloo & City 3

"However much TfL try to spin the figures the reality is that there are regular delays for Tube passengers due to overcrowding, with the figures last year significantly higher than in four of the last five years," Pidgeon said.

“Instead of making excuses it is time that there were far more ambitious plans to tackle this issue," she added.

The mayor said that the number of delays across the Tube network due to congestion in 2017 was down 19 per cent on the year before though.

"Congestion at stations is often a consequence rather than a cause of delays," Sadiq Khan added.

He said:

In order to manage customer numbers at its busiest stations, Transport for London implements different types of station control measures. These include trains not stopping for a period of time, individual platform closures, and closures of gate lines and entrances/exits as required, to ensure a safe travel environment and minimum disruption for customers.

