Investors lapped up yet another upgrade from drinks company Fever-Tree today, as the brand became the top mixer on the market.

Shares jumped more than six per cent in early trading at 2,591p, an increase of 1,470 per cent since the IPO in 2014.

The figures

Full year revenue for 2017 is now estimated at £169m, up 66 per cent on the previous year.

In the UK, revenue will have almost doubled, according to the company. A strong Christmas period helped sales to rise 96 per cent compared to 2016.

Meanwhile new markets provided further opportunities for growth, with continental Europe up 42 per cent, the USA up 39 per cent and the rest of the world up 57 per cent.

With preliminary results for the full year due in March, the board today said the outcome would be comfortably ahead of market expectations.

Why it's interesting

Analysts continue to be stunned by the rapid growth of the brand.

“There is no stopping the momentum behind the Fevertree brand," said Neil Wilson of ETX Capital Markets.He said the multiple upgrades this year marked "exceptional performance by a brand that has simply got everything right so far. We’re running out of superlatives."

Coinciding with the gin trend, which has also resulted in the number of distilleries in the UK more than doubling, Fever-Tree's rise has continued apace. By the end of last year it was the UK's number one mixer in the retail sector by value.

All this, along with the appointment of a Unilever executive as a non-executive director earlier this month, has fuelled takeover talk.

Neil Wilson said the company was "certainly a takeover play for one of the big FMCG brands but there appears to be plenty of organic growth left in the tank, particularly outside the core UK market."

Last year Fever-Tree took its US operations into its own hands and appointed a former LVMH executive as CEO of North America.

What Fever-Tree said

Co-founder and chief executive Tim Warrillow said: "While we have seen strong growth across all regions, our performance in the UK over the Christmas period was once again exceptional.

"Our growing range of mixers and formats are appealing not only to our loyal customers but also bringing consumers back to the category and importantly attracting a new younger audience.

There is clear evidence that the same trends of premiumisation and mixability that we've previously highlighted are accelerating and we are increasingly excited by the global opportunity this presents particularly as we transition to our own operations in the US.

