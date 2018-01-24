Courtney Goldsmith

Fresnillo celebrated another year of record silver production, sending shares up nearly two per cent.

In a production update for the three months to the end of December, Fresnillo said it produced 58.7m ounces of silver in 2017, up 16.6 per cent compared with the previous year and in line with guidance as operations at the firm's San Julian phase two mine started up.

Annual gold production exceeded the company's guidance, though it was down 2.6 per cent compared with the previous year at 911,100 ounces due to the reduction of gold inventories and lower ore grades.

In 2018, Fresnillo expects silver production to be in the range of 67m to 70m ounces while gold output is set to be between 870,00 and 900,000 ounces.

At the time of writing, the FTSE 100 miner's shares were up 1.91 per cent at 1,360.5p.

Chief executive Octavio Alvidrez said the company's turnaround plan was not yet complete.

"During the year ahead, we will remain focused on increasing throughput and ore grade at Fresnillo.

"We are making good progress with our development projects. Construction of the Pyrites Plant project continued while further progress was achieved at the Dynamic Leaching Plant at Herradura. We expect to commission both projects in 2018 and to see them contribute to our 2018 production," Alvidrez said.

Rival miner dips

Meanwhile, FTSE 100 miner Antofagasta said copper production had fallen to 177,800 tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2017, down 1.3 per cent compared with the previous quarter, due to lower production at the Centinela mine.

For the full year, group copper production was down 0.7 per cent from the previous year but still in line with expectations.

Gold output in the full year was down to 212,400, 21.6 per cent lower than in 2016, due to lower grades and recoveries at Centinela.

In the year, the firm produced 10,500 tonnes of molybdenum, which is used in steel alloys to increase strength, 47.9 per cent higher than the previous year due to higher grades.

Shares in the company fell nearly two per cent in morning trading.

Antofagasta's chief executive, Ivan Arriagada, said the company had a strong year operationally.

"Our disciplined approach to capital allocation has allowed the group to continue to invest in profitable tonnes throughout the cycle. The new additions to our portfolio at Zaldívar, Antucoya and Encuentro Oxides now account for 25 per cent of group production, helping offset declines at our mature assets and providing Antofagasta with a platform for growth as copper prices recover.

"Our priorities for 2018 will be to continue to improve the safety, reliability and profitability of our operations, whilst advancing our development projects in a disciplined manner," Arriagada said.

In the year ahead, copper production is expected to be in the range of 705,000 to 740,000 tonnes, while gold output is seen between 190,000 and 210,000 ounces and molybdenum production is expected to be between 11,500 and 12,500 tonnes.

