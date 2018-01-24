Rebecca Smith

Land Rover's upcoming Range Rover SV Coupe will be fully revealed in March, but a new teaser image of the luxury SUV has been unveiled to pique everyone's interest ahead of the launch.

Land Rover said there will be a limit of 999 of the SUV on offer worldwide, each hand-assembled by Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations in Warwickshire.

It will be revealed online on 6 March and make its debut at the Geneva International Motor Show, but Land Rover has said the SV Coupe is "a celebration of the Range Rover bloodline", featuring a two-door silhouette.

Read more: Land Rover has created an SUV containing a kitchen. Why? Because it can.

The glimpse provided today shows the interior of the new SUV, though no further detail has been revealed on pricing, but a full range of images and specification details will be announced in March.

Gerry McGovern, Land Rover chief design officer, said:

The Range Rover SV Coupe is a highly compelling design with peerless refinement and uncompromised sophistication from its breathtaking exterior proportions to its sumptuous, beautifully appointed, interior. This is a vehicle that will resonate on an emotional level.

Earlier this week, Jaguar Land Rover said "temporary adjustments" would be made to production schedules, trimming the number of vehicles produced at JLR's Halewood plant. It said that it will temporarily scale back output of the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque models later in the year.

Earlier this month, JLR posted its best full-year of global sales on record, but warned consumer confidence and diesel taxes would affect the firm in the UK.

Andy Goss, Jaguar Land Rover group sales operations director, said JLR was "facing tough times in key markets such as the UK, where consumer confidence and diesel taxes will hit us".

Read more: Jaguar Land Rover goes driverless: Tests begin on British roads