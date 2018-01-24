Wally Pyrah

THERE is no doubt the trainer to follow on the all-weather in Hong Kong this season has been local handler Me Tsui.

The unusual forename is a nickname given to him when he was an apprentice and was supposed to be ‘Amigo’ but the locals couldn't’t pronounce it, so they shortened it to Me!

The former jockey, who took up training over 12 years ago, has quickly established himself in the training ranks, and also proved a specialist with dirt performers.

This season alone, he has saddled eight winners from 39 runners on the surface, with seven of those coming over six furlongs.

He has also struck up a profitable relationship with smart 7lb claimer Dylan Mo, the pair combining for five winners and six places from 30 runners.

Leading apprentice Mo has been a revelation in Hong Kong this season.

The 24-year-old has already booted home 17 winners and has a dirt record of six winners and five places from just 28 rides.

Tsui and Mo combine on a couple of contenders this afternoon, Flying Godspell (11.45am), and the well-drawn Winning Supreme (12.15pm).

Both are long-shots but are worth keeping an eye on.

The trainer saddles seven runners at the meeting, and his best chance of success, at least on paper, is ALMABABY (2.20pm), who lines-up in the hotly contested six furlongs event.

This useful sprinter was beaten a nose from a 7lb higher mark last season, and looked to be reaching

his peak again, with a good effort at Happy Valley recently.

With draw two a major plus, he is a value-for-money play.

POINTERS TODAY

Almababy e/w 2.20pm Sha Tin