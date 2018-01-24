Caitlin Morrison

Housebuilder Crest Nicholson increased sales and profit last year, and said today that the outlook for the UK housing market is strong.

The figures

Sales, including from joint ventures, were up seven per cent in the year to 31 October 2017 to £1.1bn, from £1bn in 2016. Revenue was up five per cent, from £997m to £1bn.

Pre-tax profit rose six per cent to £207m from £195m, with an operating profit margin of 20.3 per cent, compared with 20.4 per cent the year before.

The group posted a two per cent rise in volumes, shifting 2,935 homes last year, up from 2,870 sold in 2016.

Crest Nicholson raised its dividend by 20 per cent to 33p.

Shares were down two per cent in early trading.

Why it's interesting

The builder has set itself an "ambitious sales target" of £1.4bn this year, based on a strong outlook for the UK housing market "despite the challenges of affordability and the impact of stamp duty changes, which may have suppressed the volume of sales at higher values, especially in London".

Meanwhile, the figure were published as the group revealed a raft of changes to its board. Chief executive Stephen Stone is to become executive chairman with effect from 22 March, and will be replaced by current chief operating officer Patrick Bergin.

Octavia Morley, interim chair of the nomination committee, said: "Under the leadership of Stephen and Patrick, Crest Nicholson has been a very strong performer since its initial public offering in February 2013 achieving significant increases in total shareholder return, profitability and number of homes built. The board believes their combined leadership as CEO and chairman will continue to be a winning formula for shareholders in the future."

What Crest Nicholson said

"The new build housing market continues to be robust, sustained by strong demand for new homes, a benign land market and government policies to improve access to housing. Against this backdrop, Crest Nicholson is confident in its ability to continue delivering great homes for customers and strong returns for shareholders," said chief executive Stephen Stone.

"Political factors have introduced some uncertainty in the short to medium term, but I expect the new-build housing market to remain robust.

Strong levels of employment, low interest rates and good mortgage access should all contribute to a sustainable market.

Stone added: "Our analysis of the five-year prospects for the sector is very encouraging. The business continues to grow in volume and earnings as we expand our operations. Land continues to be in good supply, while interest rates seem likely to remain favourable for some time.

"I look forward to even greater success in the years ahead, as we strengthen the business further and as Crest Nicholson continues to build lasting value."