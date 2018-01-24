Rebecca Smith

WH Smith said today reported a dip in sales at its high street stores in the absence of any new publishing trends, after the previous popularity of spoof humour titles failed to last.

The retailer is though, still maintaining a key focus on costs, and now expects full-year cost savings to be ahead of target.

The figures

Total sales were flat year on year, while like-for-like sales dropped one per cent for the 20 weeks to 20 January 2018. Total sales in travel rose seven per cent, with like-for-like sales up three per cent.

For high street stores, sales dropped five per cent, with like-for-like sales down four per cent.

WH Smith said gross margin was up less than expected due to lower sales of high margin spoof humour books compared to the same time last year. The likes of Enid Blyton Famous Five parodies (think "Five on Brexit Island" and "Five Go Gluten Free") had helped boost WH Smith after the latest adult colouring book craze faded.

The retailer said it continues with its cost efficiency programme, and now expects full-year cost savings to be in the region of £12m - slightly ahead of target.

Why it's interesting

The retailer has been boosted by a couple of trends in recent updates - initially the adult colouring book popularity, and then the rise in spoof humour titles.

Today though, WH Smith boss Stephen Clarke said while stationery and seasonal ranges had performed well for its high street stores, book sales "were more challenging due to the decline in spoof humour titles and no new big, publishing trends".

Still, Clarke added the high street sales were in line with expectations.

The retailer's travel business remains bright, and plans are on track to add around 15 new units this year.

What the company said

Stephen Clarke, chief executive, said:

Our travel business now accounts for almost two thirds of the group's annual profit and we continue to deliver strong sales growth across all our key channels. This was driven by ongoing investment in the business and continued growth in passenger numbers in our airport stores over the Christmas period. Our recently opened new concept store in Gatwick South has performed particularly well and is ahead of plan.

