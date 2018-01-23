Ross McLean

Trophy-hunting Pep Guardiola savoured reaching his first final as Manchester City boss as his quest to eclipse the achievements of his predecessors continued with victory over Bristol City in the Carabao Cup.

Leading 2-1 from the first leg, Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero all but put the tie beyond the Championship outfit, while Kevin de Bruyne rounded off the scoring for City after Marlon Pack and Aden Flint had replied for the hosts.

“Manchester City is a club that is trying to reach another level and with [Roberto] Mancini and [Manuel] Pellegrini they achieved that and we try to keep going at that level,” said Guardiola, whose side will face either Arsenal or Chelsea, who meet on Wednesday, in the final at Wembley on 25 February.

“I know that we will be judged by trophies we win but we are so happy.”

City’s opening goal arrived shortly before half time as Bernardo Silva robbed dallying Robins defender Hordur Magnusson of possession and fed Sane, who lashed low beyond goalkeeper Luke Steele.

The visitors extended their advantage four minutes after the restart from a move which started in their own penalty area and ended with Aguero firing past Steele from De Bruyne’s unerringly accurate pass.

Bristol City, who had scored just one goal in their previous five matches, reduced the arrears on 64 minutes as Pack guided a header across former Barcelona stopper Claudio Bravo and into the far corner.

They required two more to take the tie into extra-time and their hopes were momentarily rekindled in the 93rd minute as centre-half Flint tapped home Bobby Reid’s knockdown, only for De Bruyne to settle matters from Sane’s cross moments later.